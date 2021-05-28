Malta’s largest sandy beach, Ghadira Bay, is set to get a €2 million facelift.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo and Infrastructure minister Ian Borg announced the regeneration project for the popular bay on Friday.

With works expected to start in October, the project will see the reconstruction of pedestrian areas at the shorefront, and the installation of new lights, CCTV systems, fountains and public convenience facilities as well as free wifi.

Render. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“We have to change the approach we take to maintaining infrastructure in tourism areas and embrace a new mentality for our zones to be maintained and accessible all year round,” Bartolo said.

“We are approaching these projects with year-round quality in mind.”

Borg said Infrastructure Malta was happy to participate and execute the Malta Tourism Authority's vision in maintaining the bay's infrastructure.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo. Photo: Jonathan Borg