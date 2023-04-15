The 37th edition of the popular Fiera Festa tal-Għadira (Għadira Fun Fair) is being held at the picturesque Għadira ta’ San Raflu area, Kerċem, on Sunday, April 16, from noon. The activity, geared for all the family, will include games with the chance of winning prizes, a free kids’ area, pony rides, selling of plants and herbs, food and drink stalls and a clay pigeon shooting competition. Free parking will be available.

The activity is being organised in collaboration with the Directorate for Cultural Heritage within the Gozo Ministry and Kerċem local council.

Għadira ta’ San Raflu is a natural freshwater pond, predominantly surrounded by agricultural land. However, the pond is not used for irrigation due to its cultural importance.

Species found in the pond include goldfish, ducks, terrapins and freshwater fish.