Works on the regeneration of the Għadira promenade are set to extend beyond the summer, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has indicated.

The €2m project began in October 2021 and was originally slated to be completed by June 2023.

The works will see the reconstruction of pedestrian areas, the installation of new lights, CCTV systems, fountains and public convenience facilities as well as free wifi.

Enemalta is currently initiating cable laying works.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday morning, Bartolo criticised past PN administrations for neglecting the promenade, describing it as “still having railings and infrastructure from the 1980s”.

He admitted that the current works have caused traffic delays and inconvenience but argued that this was necessary for all the infrastructural works to be carried out properly.

Hinting that the works will be paused during the summer months to minimise inconvenience , Bartolo said that the works will be “temporarily completed” by summer and will be fully completed at a later date.

He did not elaborate on which parts of the works would be completed or when the project would be finished.

Bartolo also announced the government’s intention to carry out further infrastructural works on several other touristic hotspots over the coming months, including the Buġibba and Vittoriosa squares, as well as along the Birżebbuġa and Spinola coasts.