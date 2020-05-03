An unknown substance was thrown in the protected Għadira ta’ Sarraflu in Kerċem on Saturday afternoon and initial efforts by the Civil Protection Department to collect the substance by absorbent pads normally used for the purpose were unsuccessful.

The Environment and Resources Authority said on Sunday the Għadira ta’ Sarraflu was a rare freshwater pool, protected because of the type of habitat type it supported.

It was one of the water bodies identified under the EU Water Framework Directive, a perennial water pool, with fluctuations in water level from wet to dry season. Such pools supported ecosystems, which varied in composition depending on the water levels. These were of importance in view of the services they provided humans and the environment.

The dumping of material, including oil and fuel, into the natural environment, led to various impacts. In this case, impacts to the water body and on the sediment were certain.

The level of contamination could be high and could lead to significant impacts on the organisms and the ecology of the site overall, with the sediment also being contaminated.

Such damage was not easy to reverse, and drastic measures might be needed to restore the water and sediment quality, allowing for the pool to sustain life in the long-term. These were complex processes, and it would be difficult to predict the timeframes necessary for such.

The ERA said it was coordinating with the CPD, the police, EcoGozo and other entities, to determine the nature of the substance and remedy the impacts on l-Għadira ta’ Sarraflu.

It urged anyone who may have information on this act of vandalism to call 2292 3500 during office hours and 9921 0404 after office hours, on weekends and public holidays. Alternatively, one can email info@era.org.mt .

“A good and healthy environment is essential for our wellbeing and therefore such acts are considered to be acts against society. ERA will do its utmost to clean the area and restore it,” the authority said.