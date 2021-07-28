A major upgrade is being planned for the Għajn Dwieli tunnel in Cospicua, with a €2.2 million investment to reinforce the tunnel’s structural integrity as well as upgrading amenities such as the lighting.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said that Infrastructure Malta would be carrying out restoration works on the portals and ventilation shaft under the guidance of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and clean up the soot buildup on the masonry. The tunnel’s stormwater catchments and pipelines are also set to be upgraded.

An intelligent lighting system will be installed, similar to the system currently being installed in the Santa Venera and Tal-Qroqq tunnels. It will include firefighting and emergency systems, such as fire hydrants, evacuation marker lights and emergency call stations. The tunnel will also have new traffic management surveillance cameras, new crash barriers and variable message signs.

A rock-cut niche that was used as a chapel, built in the tunnel by Cospicua residents during WW2, will also be cleaned during the restoration works. A fire door will isolate the chapel from the tunnel for safety reasons.

Works are expected to begin in the coming months and finish by the end of next year, with most works being carried out at night to reduce inconvenience to road users.

The Ghajn Dwieli Tunnel extends 110 metres beneath St Paul’s Bastion. It features two lanes, one in each direction, to connect Ghajn Dwieli Road, Paola with the Three Cities.

The Royal Navy built the tunnel and its approach roads in 1900 as a section of the bastions and the ornate St Paul's Gate were demolished to create space for two new drydocks at the dockyard.

The demolition of St Paul Gate and adjoining bastions to make way for the docks at Għajn Dwieli.