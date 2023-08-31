A landmark tower at Għajn Tuffieħa damaged in a storm in February is set to be restored to its former glory.

The 17th Century watch tower was left with a gaping hole at the top of the structure after it partially collapsed during Storm Helios on February 9.

There was initial confusion over who was responsible for repairing the tower, which is one of a series built by the Order of Saint John as military fortifications.

However a spokesperson for the Culture Ministry told Times of Malta that the Lands Authority, with the support of the ministry’s Restoration and Preservation Department (RPD), is currently carrying out works on the tower to intervene and minimize the damage from the storm.

“An assessment of the damage and a proposal of the works necessary for the repair of the damage has been drawn up by the Restoration and Preservation Department,” the spokesperson said. “The Lands Authority and the RPD shall continue to collaborate with a view to commissioning and financing the necessary repair works.”

Scaffolding surrounds Għajn Tuffieħa tower, which is to undergo repairs after it was damaged during Storm Helios. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Sitting on the peak overlooking Golden Bay, the Lascaris watch tower took a battering as torrential rain and strong winds pummeled the Maltese islands, causing flooding and damage that prompted the Civil Protection Department to warn people to stay indoors and avoid going outside.

As the storm clouds cleared it was evident that the Għajn Tuffieħa tower had suffered significant damage, leaving a large, gaping hole at the top of one corner of the square tower, with piles of rubble accumulated at the foot of the structure.

Built on the site of a medieval watch post, the tower was designed by Italian architect Vincenzo Maculani and has a square plan topped by two floors, with a flat roof and a parapet. It has the Lippija Tower in Ġnejna and the Nadur Tower in its direct line of sight. Left in a state of abandonment for many years, it was restored by cultural heritage NGO Din L-Art Ħelwa, with the support of the director of public projects, in 2000.

PhD research in 2007 warned that the tower is at risk of collapse because the cliff face that it rests on is receding.