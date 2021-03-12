Għajnsielem and Victoria Hotspurs maintained their positive run of late when they had the better of Oratory Youths and Sannat Lions respectively

On the other hand, SK Victoria Wanderers and Xagħra United boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation with victories over Kerċem Ajax and Xewkija Tigers respectively.

Għajnsielem were in rampant form as they crushed Oratory Youths 6-1 to strengthen their grip on top spot.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sport website of The Times of Malta