Għajnsielem FC 2

Victoria Hotspurs 0

Vella 56; Buttigieg 63

Għajnsielem

A. Parnis, Al. Xuereb, A. Agyeman, S.F. Bajada (De. Bogdanovic), K. Mercieca, K. Farrugia, M. Bezzina (J.G. Vella), J.A. Valencia, R. Buttigieg (K. Grima), S. Martinez Turizo, I. Nedeljkovic.

Victoria Hotspurs

D. Spiteri, J.M. Vella (S. Bajada), C. Mercieca, J. Pace (J. Tabone), A. Azzopardi (L. Grima), R. Ost Dos Santos, H. De Souza Maciel, D. Farrugia, O.G. Fernandes, S. Attard, P. Santos De Azevedo.

Referee: Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards: Mercieca; Santos De Azevedo; Xuereb, Agyeman, Martinez Turizo, Vella, Fernandes, J.G. Vella.

Għajnsielem scored two goals early in the second half to see off fellow GFA Division One rivals Victoria Hotspurs to reach the last 16 of the FA Trophy on Thursday.

This was a match between two protagonists in this season’s title race in Gozo.

