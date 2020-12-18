The St Anthony of Padua choir of Għajnsielem is busy rehearsing for the Christmas festivities to be celebrated at St Anthony church. To avoid there being too many singers at the altar at a given time, the choir is being divided into two groups. The first group will sing during Christmas Eve at 5.15pm, followed by Mass at 6pm, while the other will sing at 11pm before the Midnight Mass. Both choirs will be led by Sylvana Agius.

