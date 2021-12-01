Gozitan trumpeter Jason Camilleri and pianist and harpsichordist Milica Lawrence, of Serbia, recently gave a concert at St Anthony of Padova church in Għajnsielem.

The two musicians offered a programme of high standard of compositional and instrumental music, showing great ability and musicianship. Camilleri performed two premiere works composed by Andrew Wilson of UK and Amy Dunker, a professor of music at Clarke University, Dubuque, Iowa.