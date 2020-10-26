A crib, measuring 4 metres by 2.5 metres, is being constructed by the Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju (Għajnsielem section), just beneath Għajnsielem parish church, using various techniques and materials learned from Italian masters brought over for various courses during the past years.

The crib is being built under the guidance of association president Paul Stelllini. Thirty-centimetres figurines, made of terracotta, will adorn the crib.

Despite the current situation, the society meets twice a week to continue with its work.

The organisation, was formed in 2013 to encourage the tradition of nativity cribs by families during Christmas time, hold crib-building lectures and organise social events and exhibitions.

Last year, the highlight of the activities was an exhibition of cribs and diorama by Italian master Claudio Mattei, held at Għajnsielem old church.