A sum of €1,200, collected from a donation box placed in front of a crib at Għajnsielem church, will be donated to Effeta Betlemme Institute in Bethlehem.

Effeta Betlemme is a special school for the audio-phonetic rehabilitation of children with hearing impairments, residents in the Palestinian territories.

The main aim of the centre is to train and prepare students to face society with the understanding that deafness is not an obstacle for personal achievement in civil society.

The idea to donate money for this institute was the brainchild of archpriest Frankie Bajada.

The crib, which will remain on display until next Sunday, was made by the members of the Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju Għawdex – Għajnsielem Section under the direction of Paul Stellini.

Various techniques were used to create the 2.4 metre x 2.4 metre crib. Members learned these techniques during courses organised by the association.

Those who are interested in crib-building techniques can follow the association on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/ghaqdapresepjughajnsielem.