An ecumenical service was held at Our Lady of Loreto parish church in Għajnsielem, as part of the Christmas celebration.

Taking part in the service, which was organised by the Legion of Mary (Gozo), in collaboration with the Gozo Diocese and the Anglican Community, were Anglican chaplain and Chancellor of St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Valletta, Canon Simon Godfrey and Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada.

The service included Bible readings, hymns and short talks.

Children in biblical costume took part in a scaled down pageant and Lelio Spiteri conducted the service.

Meanwhile, the annual prayer service for Christian unity will be held on January 20 at the Assumption of Our Lady parish church, Żebbuġ, Gozo, at 4.30pm. The theme will be “Abide in my love… you shall bear much fruit”. John 15:1-17