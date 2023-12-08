Għajnsielem ended their first-round commitments in style when they beat Xagħra United 4-1 at the Gozo Stadium last weekend.

It was an important victory for the Blacks who seem to have put behind them the difficult start to the season and have now climbed to fourth place in the standings.

Xagħra looked the better side in the first half but failed to capitalise on their scoring opportunities. Instead, it was Għajnsielem who took the lead on 22 minutes through a head by Luiz Santan Motta.

Għajnsielem thought they had doubled their lead just before half-time when Claudio Henrique fired home, but the ‘goal’ was annulled for offside.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...