Għajnsielem were in rampant form last weekend when they surged past Nadur Youngsters 5-3 to hand the runaway leaders with their first defeat of the season. Nadur were seen as favourites to extend their positive run in the championship as they looked to wrap up the league title so early in the season.

But Għajnsielem had other plans as they seemed determined to make up for their disappointment of dropping out of the title race due to an inconsistent run of results.

Għajnsielem approached this match without any pressure despite the fact that their coach Gottard Conti had some regular players missing due to injury.

However, the Blacks produced an impressive defensive performance and surprised their more-quoted opponents by being clinical in front of goal, particularly in the final part of the match with striker Igor Nedeljkovic netting a hat-trick.

