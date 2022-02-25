Għajnsielem and Kerċem Ajax recorded victories on Match Day 13 of the GFA Division One to boost their hopes of finishing in the runners-up spot at the end of the season.

Għajnsielem bounced back from a poor run that had seen them pick up just one from point from their last two matches as they edged past Xewkija Tigers by the odd goal in three.

The match turned out to be a keen affair as Għajnsielem failed to convert their territorial supremacy and kill off their opponents and leave the outcome in doubt till the final whistle.

With this result Xewkija, who had former Għajnsielem coach Daniel Bogdanovic at the helm, remain in serious relegation trouble.

The Blacks took the lead on 23 minutes through a direct free kick by Igor Nedeljkovic, who was making a return after a three-match suspension.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta