A new open space in Ghajnsielem was inaugurated by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, together with Parliamentary Secretary for Local Councils Alison Zerafa Civelli and Għajnsielem mayor Kevin Cauchi.

The project, carried out by the Ghajnsielem local council at a cost of €350,000, is an educational garden with emphasis on inclusion, education and greenery. Formerly known as Gudja playingfield, the garden is now known as ‘Ghajnsielem Learning Garden’ (Playingfield Patri Bernard Hersey ofm).

The garden offers playing equipment which focus on physical activity, musical percussion for a multi-sensory experience, educational signs about the trees, braille signs for the visually impaired, open mini-library, a bocci pitch, artistic mosaic works featuring butterflies, a canopy to offer shelter for schoolchildren waiting for the school bus and an amphitheatre. A total of 27 trees has been planted around the place.

In fact, the place will still be known as Playingfield Patri Bernard Hersey ofm. Fr Bernard is remembered for his work in the sports field. He is the founder of Għajnsielem Football Club, the first football club in Gozo at the beginning of the 20th century and the Sea Scouts group, among others.

On behalf of the council, mayor Cauchi expressed his thanks to all those involved in the project, including the architect, contractors and financial backers in particular the Gozo Action Group Foundation (GAGF) and the Department for Local Government. The European Union share in the project amounts to €120,000 from the ‘Rejuvenating Gozo’ sponsored by the Gozo Action Group Foundation. Birdlife and the Gozo federation Persuni b’dizabilita also gave their support.

A commemorative plaque was blessed by Ghajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada, while Lelio Spiteri led the inauguration programme.