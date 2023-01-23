The Għajnsielem local council is objecting to plans for a hotel and bungalows in Comino, warning that the development would open the door “for the intensification and urbanisation of Comino”.

It joins a chorus of 13,000 objectors to the project which NGOs are saying threatens Comino’s designation as a nature reserve.

Comino falls under the purview of the Għajnsielem local council.

In a statement, the council said it was not against upgrading the existing hotels and bungalows in principle.

HV Hospitality Limited has applied to demolish the existing hotel and bungalows at Santa Marija Bay. it is proposing to construct a new hotel, and 19 bungalows complete with swimming pools.

The new project will be larger than the structures present on site, which include nine derelict bungalows.

“The Għajnsielem Local Council is also concerned about the increase in the number of bungalows being proposed..

“This certainly goes against the basic principles of safeguarding our natural and environmental heritage, especially considering the sensitivity and the ecological importance of the area which is a Natura 2000 site,” it said.

The council is also worried that the bungalows could be turned into permanent residences.

This would change the scope and definition of the project to speculative real-estate development, which “would certainly open the door for the intensification and urbanisation of Comino besides creating logistical problems”.

Waste management and ensuring that existing public areas remain fully accessible are among the council's concerns.

HV Hospitality: 'bungalows will not be for sale'

In a statement, HV Hospitality said that the new bungalows on Comino “are not and will not be for sale”.

“If planning permission is granted, they will be managed by the hotel operator as hotel suites. This is a clear and unequivocal commitment from HV Hospitality”.

HV Hospitality added that the new hotel and bungalows will "reduce the total built footprint of the current buildings by 5,122 sqm”.

Figures sent by HV Hospitality show that while there will be 7,154 square metres less disturbed land in San Niklaw (the site of the proposed hotel), 2,032 metres square of additional land will be taken up in Santa Marija for the bungalows.