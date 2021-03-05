The first round from the GFA Division One came to an end last weekend with the top four teams in the standings recording comfortable victories leaving leaders Għajnsielem just six points ahead of Victoria Hotspurs and Kerċem Ajax who are sharing third place.

Għajnsielem maintained their leadership in the standings following a 4-2 win over SK Victoria Wanderers to remain the only side still unbeaten after the first round of matches.

The Blacks looked set to be strolling towards a comfortable victory when they surged into a two-goal lead in the opening stages.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta.