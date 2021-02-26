Leaders Għajnsielem and champions Nadur Youngsters extended their winning run in the GFA Division One last weekend to further underline their ambition of challenging for the title crown this season.

Għajnsielem scored a resounding 6-1 win over Sannat Lions while Nadur Youngsters netted a goal in each half to overcome relegation strugglers SK Victoria Wanderers.

Elsewhere, Xewkija Tigers were stunned by Kerċem Ajax while Victoria Hotspurs were back to winning ways at the expense of Xagħra United.

