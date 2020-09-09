The community of Għajnsielem this week commemorates the 200th anniversary of the inauguration of the old parish church.

The idea of building a church was instigated by Anġlu Grech, tax-Xini, a shepherd who lived in the vicinity. He professed that, one day, he beheld a vision of a beautiful lady who requested him to raise a shrine in her honour.

At that time, Għajnsielem was within the confines of the parish of Nadur.

The people of Għajnsielem, led by Indrì Xuereb and Franġisk Mercieca, got permission from Dun Franġisk Sapiano, parish priest of Nadur, to build a new church and fulfil Grech’s request.

The foundation stone of the church, planned on the former church of St James, found at Pjazza Indipendenza, Victoria, was laid and blessed in 1810.

Construction work was in the hands of chief mason Franġisk Gafà.

Most of the people of the locality regularly offered a day’s work free. The church was opened and blessed by Dun Antonin Scasciato, parish priest of Nadur, on August 21, 1820. It was dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary of Loreto. In 1855, the church was elevated to a parish.

Today, a thanksgiving Mass, led by archpriest Canon Frankie Bajada, will be said at 6.30pm.

Lelio Spiteri will direct the Lauretana choir.