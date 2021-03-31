Parish priest Canon Frankie Bajada recently blessed more than 80 crosses set up on the parvis of Għajnsielem parish church in memory COVID-19 victims and their families. After the blessing prayers were also said.

Among the crosses there is one in memory of Luigi Bergamo, ex-director of the Cornille-Havard Bell Foundry in Normandy, France.

Bergamo was the mind behind the engineering works of the church’s bell project which he held so much at heart.

He spent three weeks taking measurements and designing the steel structure which holds the eight bells.

Bergamo passed away some days ago in Villedieu-les-Poeles, France, after he was diagnosed with the virus.