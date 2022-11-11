Qala Saints and Għajnsielem obtained identical 3-1 wins over Xewkija Tigers and Sannat Lions respectively to earn a place in the GFA Division One KO semi-finals.
Qala’s win over Xewkija matured with goals scored during the first half.
The Maroons had an excellent start and opened a two-goal lead through Julian Yoiti Bicudo and Jordi Parnis inside the first 15 minutes.
Qala could have added another goal on the half hour mark when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Nathan Chukwudi Njoku. But Emanuel Buttigieg’s shot from the spot ended over.
Xewkija fought back and pulled a goal back on 34 minutes through a header by Rodney Buttigieg.
The Maroons however re-established their two-goal lead on 38 minutes from a penalty, awarded for a foul by goalkeeper Nikola Kosanin on Julian Bicudo, and converted by the same Brazilian striker.
Għajnsielem maintained their rich vein of form with a convincing win over Sannat Lions.
