Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada has been urging parishioners to support Effetà Betlemme by placing their donations in a box in front of a crib in Għajnsielem parish church during the festive season.

The Ephpheta Paul VI Institute in Bethlehem is a special school for the audio-phonetic rehabilitation of deaf children residing in the Palestinian territories.

The main aim of the centre is to train and prepare students to face society with the understanding that deafness is not an obstacle to personal achievement in civil society.

Every year, the institute welcomes about 150 hearing-impaired children of different religions, making it an educational centre for coexistence and mutual tolerance.

The Ephpheta Paul VI Institute was established in Bethlehem when Pope Paul VI visited the Holy Land in 1964. The institute was built over six years.

The crib was done by members of the Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju Għawdex – Għajnsielem, under the direction of Paul Stellini. The crib, measuring 2.4 metres x 2.4 metres, will remain open until Sunday, January 8.