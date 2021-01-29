Għajnsielem sent a real title message when they had the better over Victoria Hotspurs by the odd goal in three at the Gozo Stadium.

This clash was a direct encounter between two title contenders who were still unbeaten before this match and were looking to take sole leadership.

The match turned out to be a well-contested affair despite the fact that the Hotspurs ended with nine players.

