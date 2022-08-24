A delegation from Loreto will be visiting Gozo for the signing of a twinning agreement between Għajnsielem local council and the Italian city of Loreto. To mark this occasion, a monument will be inaugurated at 10th December Square, close to the village’s main square, on Sunday, August 28, at 11am.

The monument, Ħbiberija, is the work of Għajnsielem-born sculptor Joe Xuereb, who has been entrusted to design and sculpt a monument to commemorate this occasion by Għajnsielem mayor Kevin Cauchi and council members.

The monument is carved in local limestone and its design is based on the topography of the two localities, showing the four valleys of the Gozitan village with the city of Loreto perched on a hill in Ancona. The two parts find themselves nestled graciously together along to the foot of the monument, all curled round for an everlasting friendship based on the great devotion to the Madonna of Loreto.

Għajnsielem celebrates the feast of Our Lady of Loreto next Sunday.