The first section of a new pipe organ for the parish church of Our Lady of Loreto, in Għajnsielem, arrived in a 40-foot container on December 28.

The project had started eight years and for the past four years, stonework has been ongoing at the site where two sacristies are being enlarged on either side at the back of the church.

The sacristies will form the organ chambers, together with other facilities. The organ is being built by Noel Gallo, a Maltese internationally renowned organ architect, in association with Michael Farley Organ Builders of UK.

Since the organ chambers are still under construction, part of it will be temporarily playable at ground level until it can be moved to the completed chambers. Later, when the building works are done, the other parts of the organ and the cases that will cover the organ parts will be delivered in time so that the organ will fit in its chambers. The organ weighs 22 tons and will cover an area of 65 square metres at a height of four storeys.

The organ will be played from a four-manual console, the largest in Malta. It will have around 3,000 pipes ranging in size from that of a pencil to a 20-foot pipe. The organ will also have a set of tubular bells and a system to control the church tower bells.

The organ will be available for viewing from a specially-made walkthrough glass bridge above the pipework. This will give visitors a unique opportunity to view it from inside.