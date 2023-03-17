Ghana gave state funeral honours to former Black Stars and Chelsea player, Christian Atsu, who died in last month’s earthquake in Turkey, with a ceremony led by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Tributes were paid to the former Newcastle winger as he was laid to rest in a coffin draped in Ghana’s national colours of red, yellow, green and black with calls to keep alive the legacy of the player who “gave his life to humanity”.

At the state-assisted funeral held on the forecourt of Accra’s State House, Atsu’s widow Marie-Claire Rupio broke down while reading a tribute, saying he left with a part of her.

More details on SportsDesk.