Assikura Women’s League club Swieqi United confirmed that goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan will stay at the Owls for the next two seasons, on Friday.

The Ghana international was one of the leading figures at the club as they claimed the Assikura Women’s Knock-Out, Swieqi’s first major triumph in the women’s game.

Throughout the season, she conceded just six goals and was also named the Malta Football Players Association Goalkeeper of the Year as well.

