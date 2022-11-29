Ghana say they will not be focused on the pain of their bitter 2010 quarter-final defeat when they face Uruguay once more at the World Cup on Friday.

In one of the most notorious incidents in recent World Cup history, Uruguay forward Luis Suarez blocked what would have been an extra-time winner for Ghana with his hand.

Suarez was sent off but Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty, Suarez celebrated wildly from the sideline and Uruguay went on to reach the semi-finals by winning 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

