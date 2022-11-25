Ghana coach Otto Addo insisted Thursday that the spot-kick from which Cristiano Ronaldo’s netted in his fifth World Cup was a “gift” following the Black Stars’ defeat to Portugal.

Ghana had been comfortably holding Portugal until referee Ismail Elfath gave a penalty for Mohammed Salisu’s challenge on Ronaldo, and the ageing icon rammed home the opener from the spot in the 65th minute.

Ghana went on to lose 3-2 following further goals from Joao Felix and rising star Rafael Leao, but asked who most contributed to his side’s defeat, Addo said: “the referee”.

“We are very disappointed, especially when I see the penalty situation. Up to that point we really had a good match,” said Addo.

“I think it was a really wrong decision, we were playing the ball… I don’t know why VAR didn’t come up, there is no explanation. Then it’s difficult against a world class team when they’re leading.

“If somebody scores a goal then congrats, but it was really a gift…. a special gift from the referee.”

