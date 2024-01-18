Gudja United has agreed the signing of Ghana striker Stephen Owusu Akomeah.

The 24-year-old forward becomes the latest signing for the struggling Premier League club who are looking into this month’s transfer window with the onus of trying to revamp their squad to try and mount a stronger challenge to avoid relegation.

At present, Gudja United sit at the bottom of the standings on six points, level with Sirens, and need to rack up points if they are to retain their top-flight status.

Owusu has been training with the club for the past month, under the watchful eyes of new head coach Renzo Kerr Cumbo, and the forward has impressed enough to be handed a contract until the end of the season.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com