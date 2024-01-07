Veteran Ghana forward Andre Ayew is hoping to create one record and equal another during the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast from Saturday.

The 34-year-old, who recently joined French top-flight outfit Le Havre, has his sights set on becoming the first player to score in seven editions of the marquee African football event.

He shares the record of scoring in six with compatriot Asamoah Gyan, Zambian Kalusha Bwalya and Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o, the all-time leading Cup of Nations scorer with 18 goals.

He also hopes to become only the third star to play in eight editions of a competition that began as a three-team tournament in 1957 but is now a 24-nation spectacle.

