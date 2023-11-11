Former Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack during an Albanian league match between KF Egnatia and FK Partizani, according to a statement by the Albanian football federation.

“Paramedics on the pitch rushed him to hospital, where he died at the age of 28,” said the federation.

Dwamena earned eight caps for Ghana and was once considered one of the country’s rising stars but encountered several cardiac problems over the course of his career.

