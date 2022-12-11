A Ghanaian national resident in Malta, Godfried Narh Okunor, has been awarded Best Malta Public Transport Driver for 2022.

Okunor recently paid a courtesy call on the High Commissioner of Ghana to Malta, Barbara Benisa, at her office in Ta’ Xbiex.

Okunor, who has worked with Malta Public Transport since 2018, came first in the final examinations, organised by Malta Public Transport for its 172 drivers. This is the second time that Okunor has won this award, having first clinched it last April.

The High Commissioner congratulated Okunor on his achievement and urged him and other Ghanaians working with Malta Public Transport, as well as other Maltese organisations to work diligently towards the achievement of their goals in order to continue to promote the image of Ghana in Malta.