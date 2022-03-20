The Ghana High Commission commemorated Ghana’s 65th Independence Day celebrations with a thanksgiving service, which was arranged in conjunction with International Women’s Day celebrations at St Patrick’s church in Sliema.

In attendance was President George Vella and a few members of the diplomatic corps. As part of the celebrations, Ghana High Commissioner Barbara Akoukor Benisa made a presentation to primary school students born in the month of March at St Joseph School in Ħamrun. The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Working together; Bouncing back better’.