The Għaqda Regatta Nazzjonali and its affiliated clubs have issued a statement to announce that the traditional September 8 regatta has been cancelled after an agreement was reached between all participating clubs.

The local governing body of rowing said that the decision was taken after several attempts from the Għaqda Regatta Nazzjonali to communicate with the Health Authorities but each time their response was that they could never give any response.

“It is with regret that we announce that the traditional September 8 regatta has been cancelled following an agreement with all participants,” the local governing body said in a statement.

“This decision was taken after several attempts were made by the Għaqda Regatta Nazzjonali with the competent authorities but unfortunately the response it always received was that they couldn’t give us any form of answer.

