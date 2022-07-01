Għarb celebrates the feast of The Visitation on Sunday, July 3.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a solemn concelebration Mass, with the participation of the Cathedral Chapter and the Collegiate Chapter of Għarb, at 9am. Mgr Teuma will deliver the homely.

The Missa Visitationis Beatae Mariae Virginis by Mro Paul Portelli, with the participation of the parish choir under the direction of Antoine Mercieca, maestro di cappella, will be performed. The St Margaret Band will play marches at 11.30am.

Vespers by the Collegiate Chapter will be led by archpriest Trevor Sultana at 6.30pm, followed by the procession with the statue of the Visitation. The Visitation and the Victory bands will take part. The procession will end with the antiphon and sacramental benediction at 10.15pm.

The parish museum Ecclesia Mater will be open for the public for free.

Meanwhile, a barbecue will be held in front of the parish centre on Saturday, July 9, at 7.30pm, while a thanksgiving mass will be celebrated on Sunday, July 10, at 10am.