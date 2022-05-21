The village of Għarb will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Karmni Grima’s death.

Grima, born on February 2, 1838, was a peasant spinster whose mystical religious experience led her to be an apostle of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu. She passed away on May 25, 1922.

On Tuesday, Dar Karmni Grima will be open for the public. There will adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in the same room where Karmni used to gather people for prayers on the eve of Marian feasts between 10pm and 5am.

The public is being urged to visit the house and spend some time in adoration. Also on Tuesday, Għarb will be holding a fjakkolata (lit lanterns) to commemorate the event.

On Wednesday, Mass will be celebrated for Għarb, San Lawrenz and Għasri primary schoolchildren at Dar Karmni Grima at 9am.

A walk of faith from Għarb basilica to Ta’ Pinu sanctuary will be held at 7pm. The walk will include three stops… the first will be near the baptismal font where Grima was baptised on February 2, 1838, in front of Dar Karmni Grima, and the last stop near the monument of Karmni Grima at Ta’ Pinu parvis.

Bishop Anton Teuma will lead Pontifical Mass at 8pm, with the participation of Għarb parish choir, under the direction of Mro Antoine Mercieca, who composed a new Mass for the occasion.

Priests and religious people are being invited to join Mgr Teuma for the celebration of Mass.