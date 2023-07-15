Għarb local council has objected to a planned six-storey block of apartments overlooking Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary on a site that lies partly outside the development zone.

In a submission filed with the Planning Authority, the council said the proposed development was out of context and would be an eyesore, standing out from the one-storey buildings surrounding it.

Through PA 03857/23, developer George Farrugia is proposing the excavation of the vacant plot in Sqaq il-Fgura to construct 12 residential units, two indoor pools and five basement garages.

The proposal envisages 12 new units, of which two are duplex units, two are one-bedroomed units, three are two-bedroomed units and five are three-bedroomed units. This leads to a capacity of around 57 residents occupying the development.

“The increase in height and density of the proposed developments will lead to an incongruous and alien volume and massing,” it said, as it drew the PA’s attention to the fact the site notice had been removed.

The multi-storey development will stand out from the surrounding one- or two-storey detached villas and houses next to it, impinging on the character and amenity of the area. This is in breach of PA policies that seek to identify, protect and enhance the character and amenity of distinct urban areas.

The proposed development is also in breach of other PA policies since it will have “a deleterious impact on the skyline”, the council said, adding that the proposed design is not in keeping with the uniform design of the other buildings that characterise the streetscape.

The council insisted that the proposed development was also in breach of the local plan which did not allow such tall buildings.

Another concern was that the restricted access to the site constituted a potential safety hazard. The site was in a cul-de-sac with a 2.3-metre-wide access at its narrowest.

“The fact that such an intense development is being proposed in a site to which access is quite restricted, not allowing the free flow of traffic in and out of the alley simultaneously, can constitute a safety hazard as it is doubtful that a fire engine can access the site in case of a fire,” the council said.

It also said that while 12 units were being proposed, there was only provision for five garages, leading to “an unacceptable shortfall of parking”.

In other objections, residents complained that the proposed development was too large in an area characterised with single-unit family homes. It was going to exacerbate the already existent street parking problem.

“If permission is given to this massive building, the other residents could opt to do the same and create a housing estate in the valley visible to the thousands of visitors driving or walking to the Ta’ Pinu shrine. If permission is given to build this project, the PA will continue with its current trend of uglifying Gozo,” one objector wrote.

Another added: “This move is a devastation of our country’s cultural and historic uniqueness and character. It’s not for the good of the citizens, the country, the environment or quality of life. Just a land grab to enrich developers and their lackies.”