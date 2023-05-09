Matthew Bajada, of Għarb, will be ordained priest by Bishop Anton Teuma at the Gozo cathedral, on Friday, May 12, at 6.30pm.

As a prelude to Bajada’s ordination, a prayer vigil will be held at the seminary grounds in Victoria on Thursday, May 11, at 8pm, followed by adoration of the Holy Eucharist at the seminary chapel between 10pm and 7am.

The vigil and the ordination will be broadcast on www.facebook.com/gozodiocese and on Radju Marija 102.3FM.

On Saturday, May 6, a pilgrimage was held by the seminary community from the seminary to Ta’ Pinu sanctuary where deacon Bajada and seminarians Matthew Borg and Franklin

Micallef, who will be ordained deacons on June 23, recited their ordination vows, followed by prayers for the sanctification of priests and for new vocations.

Bajada, born on June 30, 1996, started his priestly studies at the seminary in 2015. Between September 2018 and July 2019, he spent his intermediary year experience in the Arcobaleno community in Bologna, Italy, working with people with special needs. He spent another intermediary year at Casa del Giovane in Pavia, working mainly with people with drug, alcohol and gambling disorders.

On his return to Gozo, Bajada resumed his studies at the seminary. During his formation years he did pastoral work experiences at the parishes of Sannat, Xagħra and Qala.

From left: John Xerri, Matthew Attard, Marlon Bajada, Ta’ Pinu sanctuary vice rector Fr Roberto Gauci, seminary vice rector Fr Samuel Grech, seminary rector Fr Richard N. Farrugia, deacon Matthew Bajada, Franklin Micallef, Matthew Borg, Sr Clemenzia Borg, Samuel Aquilina and Sr Shanti Perbo. Both sisters work at the seminary.