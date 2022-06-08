Matthew Bajada, of Għarb, will be ordained deacon by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma at the Gozo cathedral in Victoria, on June 17, at 6.30pm.

As a prelude to Bajada’s ordination, a prayer vigil will be held at Għarb parish church on Thursday, June 16, at 7.30pm. A night of prayer and adoration will follow at the seminary chapel in Victoria between 10pm and 7am.

Bajada, born on June 30, 1996, started his priestly studies at the seminary in 2015.

Between September 2018 and July 2019, he spent his intermediary year experience in the Arcobaleno community in Bologna, Italy, working with people with special needs.

He spent another intermediary year at Casa del Giovane in Pavia, working mainly with people with drug, alcohol and gambling disorders.

On his return to Gozo, Bajada resumed his studies at the seminary. During his formation years he did pastoral work experiences at the parishes of Sannat, Xagħra and Qala.

The vigil and ordination will be broadcast on Gozo diocese social media www.youtube.com/dioceseofgozo and www.facebook.com/gozodiocese.