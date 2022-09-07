An intercom directly linked to the police headquarters has replaced the Għargħur police station after the force had to give up the property it had been renting for decades.

A spokesperson for the police said the station had to be returned to its owners following a court case.

The building, a two-storey house with a space that can be converted into a garage on Triq San Bartholomew, the main street opposite the church, has now been placed on the market by its owners with an asking price of €720,000.

RELATED STORIES No need to reopen Mellieħa police station, ministry insists

Sources close to the police said that aside from the property issue, the police station in Għargħur had been earmarked for closure as part of the police transformation strategy whereby stations in small villages are replaced with an intercom.

More than 40 police stations have been replaced by an intercom

There are more than 40 police stations which were replaced by an intercom over the past two years. People can use the device in case they need assistance, linking them directly to the control room at the police depot in Floriana.

Upon receiving the report, the control room will decide whether to refer the person to the nearest police station which is open around the clock or else send the Rapid Response Unit on location.

The intercom outside the council offices. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A spokesperson for the police said an agreement had been reached with the local council to instal the police intercom.

“An agreement was already reached with the Għargħur local council and the police intercom was installed on their property, ensuring that the general public would continue to receive prompt service.”