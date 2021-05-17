The cultural heritage watchdog has joined several NGOs and neighbours strongly objecting to an “unacceptable” and “cancerous” development that they say would ruin the character of the traditional village of Għargħur.

The site was sold by the Church to finance the restoration of the parish church and two chapels in the locality.

It is now being earmarked for high-rise apartment blocks adjacent to the urban conservation area of Għargħur.

The developments are covered by three separate applications filed by different people.

They lie on a plot on Triq il-Wiehed u Tletin ta’ Marzu, measuring 1,100 square metres, within the development zone. The site lies just behind the church, near the village core, and was originally planned to be turned into catechism classrooms for parish use before it was sold to developers.

One application (PA 1943/21) was filed by developer Kevin Azzopardi through his architect Colin Zammit. The applicant wants to excavate the site, construct three levels of underground garages, an office, two maisonettes and two apartments at ground floor level and 15 residential units over four floors, including a penthouse.

Another application (PA 7953/20), filed by John Agius through his architect Ioni Bugeja, seeks to excavate the site for two parking spaces at semi-basement level and four overlying apartments and washrooms at roof level.

The third application (PA 1824/21) for the site was filed by Daniel Anastasi through his architect Colin Zammit. He is seeking a permit to excavate for 26 garages on three basement levels – accessed from the adjacent site – and build two maisonettes at ground floor and 11 residential units on four more floors.

The latter two applications are currently suspended at the request of the architects.

In a note filed to the Planning Authority, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage strongly objected to the proposed development. Although it lies on an undeveloped plot located within the development zone, it is adjacent to the Urban Conservation Area (UCA) of Għargħur, the superintendence said.

This is the sort of development that is spreading like a cancer all over Malta

The watchdog noted how the site abuts two-storey buildings within the UCA and is only 70 metres away from the parish church of the apostle St Bartholomew, which enjoys Grade 1 scheduling.

“The Superintendence expresses grave concern at this development application which completely ignores the sensitive context and denies all transition solutions between development zone and UCA…

“The proposal is totally at odds with the transitional design solutions, going against several policies and guidelines which are intended to protect the traditional character of the UCA and enrich the existing context,” the superintendence said.

It said the proposed development would create “unsightly blank party walls” and was “unacceptable from a cultural heritage point of view”.

“To further engage with this application, the Superintendence requires adequate terracing from the UCA and a significant reduction in overall height of the proposed development,” it said in its strong objections to the applications.

Cultural heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa is another objector, insisting the development as proposed would have “a detrimental impact on the surrounding traditional dwellings within Għargħur’s UCA”.

Another NGO, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, noted that two adjacent developments would together form a massive block of 33 flats, an office and 54 garages, rising to six storeys right next to a rural village conservation area.

“This is the sort of development that is spreading like a cancer all over Malta, as blank party walls and pencil developments ruin every previously attractive town and vista,” FAA said.

“To have such appalling buildings destroy the character of Għargħur, until recently one of Malta’s most authentic and intact areas, would be a planning crime, as they will not only blight a centuries-old barn that was intended to be scheduled, but also old houses and gardens that have been beautifully restored and maintained,” coordinator Astrid Vella said.

Owners of neighbouring properties have also objected to the proposed developments.

“Surely the PA has a legal duty of care for the protection of those properties within the UCA upon which the authority itself imposes strict regulations, in order to preserve this architectural heritage,” one owner wrote.

“The PA should not at the same time allow planning applications that completely undermine the setting – which is a constituent part of the UCA buildings’ value.”