Għasri marks the feast of Christ the Saviour on Sunday with a Pontifical concelebrated Mass led by Bishop Anton Teuma at Għasri church, with the participation of the Lauda Sion choir, at 8.30am. Qala archpriest Mgr Edward Xuereb leads a solemn concelebrated Mass, with the participation of the Stella Maris orchestra at 6pm. Can. Noel Saliba will deliver the homily with particular reference to the 100 years of Għasri being a parish.

The procession with the titular statue of Christ the Saviour, led by Mgr Xuereb and accompanied by the Visitation Band of Għarb, starts at 8.15pm. The band will then execute a musical programme at Saviour Square, followed by an evening of music at Għasri parish centre at 10.15pm.

On Saturday, fireworks synchronised with music by the Għaqda Ħmistax t’Awwissu will start at 10.15pm.

Għasri parish, dedicated to Christ the Saviour and Corpus Christi, was instituted in 1921 by Bishop Giovanni Maria Camilleri, OSA; before then, the community in Għasri formed part of the parish of the Assumption in Żebbuġ. The church’s first stone was laid on September 6, 1903, and it was consecrated on January 9, 1916.

Għasri is the smallest parish in the Gozo diocese.