The feast of Our Lady of Patronage will be held at Għasri basilica on Sunday, October 11. Masses will be said at 7am, 8.30, 10, 11 and 12 noon and 1pm. There will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament between 9 and 10am.

Għasri parish priest and the basilica rector, Mgr Edward Xuereb, will concelebrate Mass at 5pm. It will be animated by the Lauda Sion choir. Another Mass will be celebrated at 6pm.

The original chapel dates back to 1738. It attracted a large number of devotees from all over the island. In fact, it was enlarged in 1754 and consecrated on May 10, 1789. It served as a vice-parish church for Għasri village from October 1872 until December 1921.

The altarpiece is attributed to Francesco Zahra and shows the Virgin Mary surrounded by angels while a person is being protected from Satan under her mantle.

This chapel bears the title of basilica minoris and is spiritually affiliated to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. It is the oldest basilica in Gozo.