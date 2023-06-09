Għasri marks the feast of Christ the Saviour on Sunday, June 11. Bishop Anton Teuma will concelebrate Pontifical Mass at Għasri parish church, with the participation of the Lauda Sion choir, at 8.30am.

Then at 6pm, Qala archpriest Mgr Edward Xuereb will lead a solemn concelebrated Mass, with the participation of the Stella Maris orchestra, under the direction of Mro Ivan Attard. The procession with the titular statue of Christ the Saviour, led by Mgr Xuereb, accompanied by the Għarb Visitation Band, starts at 8.15pm. A band programme by the same band at Saviour Square starts at 10.15pm, followed by an evening of music at Għasri parish centre.

Today, Friday, June 9, there will be the annual fundraiser Iklafest after the triduum concelebrated Mass, led by Żebbuġ archpriest Fr John Sultana, at 6.30pm.

Tomorrow, Saturday, June 10, there will be a procession with the Blessed Sacrament after the 6.30pm Mass, concelebrated by Għasri parish priest Fr Dominic Sultana. A musical programme by the Visitation Band will be held at the square at 8.45pm, followed by a fireworks display by the Għaqda Ħmistax t’Awissu at 10.15pm.

The statue of Christ the Saviour is the work of Michael Camilleri Cauchi. It was commissioned by parish priest Fr Ġużepp Mintoff on October 17, 1980. It was finished on September 19, 1982, and transferred to Nadur basilica from where it was taken triumphantly to Għasri parish church where it was blessed by Bishop Nikol Cauchi.

Il-Korpus, the annual parish magazine, edited by Toni Calleja, has been delivered to every family in the village. The magazine was first published in 1980.

The titular statue of Christ the Saviour at Għasri.