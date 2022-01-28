Residents of St Philip’s Street in Għaxaq have been left with a large, gaping hole in the ground after the ceiling of an underground reservoir collapsed, exposing the watery depths below.

With the layers of asphalt and rock stripped away after the collapse, glimpses of the reservoir’s vaulted arched ceiling were visible at street level.

While it is not known exactly when the collapse occurred, by Friday authorities had cordoned off the area and said they were in the process of assessing the extent of the damage that occurred.

“The ceiling of an old underground reservoir beneath the indicated square recently collapsed and the Għaxaq Local Council asked Infrastructure Malta to assist in the extensive repairs required,” a spokesperson for Infrastructure Malta said.

“Initial clearing of the site to assess the damages are in progress. Infrastructure Malta is consulting the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage to plan and implement the required repairs.”

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier