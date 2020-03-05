The Addams family thinks they are normal and the rest of the world is unimaginative. But their creepy and spooky actions speak louder than their words.

Everyone’s favourite awful family have now landed in Malta for a spectacular musical comedy. From the writers of multi-award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys, with music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated Andrew Lippa, the legendary The Addams Family will this weekend make their way to the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, The Addams Family features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams (Nadia Vella), the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother.

Gomez Addams (Roger Tirazona) must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia (Nikki Vella). Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.

They will be joined on stage by Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley, Grandma and all their dead ancestors in this heart-warming story of love, family and friendship… with a twist!

Featuring a live orchestra and an original score, the production is being presented by Arthaus through the artistic direction of Lucienne Camilleri, musical direction of Ryan Paul Abela and with Stefania Grech Vella as executive producer.

The musical is being staged at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on Saturday at 7.30pm and on Sunday at 3pm. Tickets may be obtained from the booking office, by calling 2559 5750, online at mcc.com.mt or booking.mcc.com.mt and at www.addams.mt. The age for admission is 6+. Parents are to note that this show includes ‘torture games’ between the Addams’ siblings.