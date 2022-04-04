Floriana coach Gianluca Atzori was named Motors Inc. Coach of the Month for February.

In February, Floriana, under the helm of Atzori, consolidated first place in the BOV Premier League table after winning all their matches. They started the month with a 2-1 win over Balzan, a 2-0 against Mosta, a 2-1 over Gzira and a 2-0 win over Gudja Utd.

Coach Atzori managed to bag 204 points in a vote which is taken by Premier League Teams’ captains, team managers, technical staff, and media.

Malta FA’s Senior Vice President Ludovico Micallef and, Wilfred Camilleri, Marketing Manager Motors Inc., presented the Motors Inc. Coach of the Month trophy for February 2022 to coach Atzori who chose Puttinu Cares to benefit from the donation associated with this award.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta